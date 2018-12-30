Pogba leads resurgent Man United to 4-1 win over Bournemouth

United finished the game with 10 men after Eric Bailly was sent off in the 79th for a late scissor tackle on Ryan Fraser but the hosts still eased to a third straight victory under Solskjaer, who took over from the fired Mourinho earlier this month. They have scored 12 goals in that stretch — having averaged less than two per game under Mourinho — with Pogba netting two for the second game in a row. The attacking football that was the club's hallmark under Alex Ferguson is definitely back at Old Trafford and Pogba, the club's record signing, looks completely rejuvenated under the caretaker manager.