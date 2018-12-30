Look Ahead: Sunday forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The light rain will come to an end by 9pm for most of the area. The rain from today shouldn't be enough to increasing teh flooding, but did slow down the rivers a bit from receding quicker. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
Tomorrow another round of afternoon light rain as we will be stuck underneath a layer of cloud cover most of the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with the chance for rain at 40 percent.
Monday we look to have another good chance for showers and storms back int he forecast. Right now, there is a Marginal Risk for sever weather. That is a one on the one-to-five scale from the SPC, where five is the highest risk. Afternoon highs will be around 70. Rain chance looks like about 80 percent. We could also see up to an additional 2" of rain.
Tuesday looks dry before the next system arrives Wednesday and Thursday. This next system will bring another cold rain to the area. Early estimates show between 1″ and 4″ of rain possible there. With the wet ground and the swollen rivers, this will need to be monitored very closely.
