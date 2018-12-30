Jones EOC needs contact from flood victims

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -The flood situation in Jones County following Thursday’s heavy rains is a mix of good news and bad news, according to emergency management officials.
The good news is that Highway 84 east of Laurel reopened Saturday, after all four lanes were closed for nearly a day.
There’s more good news from the National Weather Service.
“The Hydrology Department for them out of Jackson contacted us today and the Tallahala Creek is going to crest about two feet less than what is was originally going to crest at tonight, so that’s helping us,” said Paul Sheffield, executive director the Jones County Emergency Operations Center.
The bad news for the county is that some more roads have been closed.
Saturday morning, Lower Myrick Road was closed near Orange Drive because flood waters damaged a bridge. It will be closed indefinitely.
There’s more bad news for the area. More rain is on the way.
“We’re fixing to start receiving rain again over the next three to four days,” Sheffield said. "It could make a few areas that we’re finally starting to get opened up, they could start to cover back up with water again.
Sheffield will soon begin surveying flood damage with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency for a report to the governor.
He hopes flood victims will contact him to make his report complete.
“The process has to start here, it will start with us, it will end with us, but if I don’t know you have damage, I can’t get people to you to check on you,” Sheffield said.
“Call us if you’ve had water in your home.”
The number to the Jones County Emergency Operations Center is 601-649-3535.
