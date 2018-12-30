Downtown Hattiesburg streets to close for New Year’s Eve celebration

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg’s New Year’s Eve celebration will have an impact on traffic in the downtown area.
On Monday Dec. 31, at 7:30 p.m. the city will close the following streets to better accommodate the event:
- Main Street, between Pine Street and East Railroad Street
- West Front Street, between Mobile Street and Forrest Street
- The intersection of Front Street and Main Street will be completely closed off to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Several bars and restaurants in the downtown area will open and provide live music and New Year’s Eve specials before the iconic ball drop, which will take place at the intersection of Front Street and Main Street.
