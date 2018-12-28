20-year-old Picayune man arrested on child exploitation, molestation charges

Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that Shyheam Griffin was arrested at his Picayune home Thursday by investigators with the AG’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and booked in the Picayune Police Department. He was charged with three counts of child exploitation—one for possession of child pornography, one for distribution of child pornography, and one for production of child pornography. He was also charged with two counts of child molestation, and three counts of child neglect.