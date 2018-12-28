20-year-old Picayune man arrested on child exploitation, molestation charges

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A 20-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly creating, distributing, and downloading child pornography, among other charges.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that Shyheam Griffin was arrested at his Picayune home Thursday by investigators with the AG’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and booked in the Picayune Police Department. He was charged with three counts of child exploitation—one for possession of child pornography, one for distribution of child pornography, and one for production of child pornography. He was also charged with two counts of child molestation, and three counts of child neglect.
If convicted on the exploitation and molestation charges, Griffin faces up to 180 years in prison. The misdemeanor child neglect charges will be prosecuted by the district attorney. A charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Assisting agencies include the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office and Picayune Police Department, which are both affiliate agencies of the Mississippi ICAC Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Mississippi Department of Human Services, Picayune Housing Authority, McKinney, TX Police Department and Collin County, TX District Attorney's Office.
This case was investigated by Eric Rather and will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn, both with the AG’s Cybercrime Division.
