U.S. 84 re-opened east of Laurel

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) _ Those traveling through Jones County Saturday got some good news with the re-opening of U.S. 84 between Laurel and Waynesboro.
Thursday’s heavy rain caused flooding that forced both sides of the busy, east-west artery to be shut down Friday. All four lanes are open.
But residents will have to deal with the closure of Lower Myrick Road at the bridge closest to David’s Grocery Store at Orange Drive. Flood waters damaged the bridge, making it unsafe for travel.
Paul Sheffield, executive director of Jones County Emergency Operations Center, said barricades had been erected to keep vehicles off the bridge.
