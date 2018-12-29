Security tight in Dhaka as Bangladesh prepares to vote

The violence hasn't been one-sided, according to H.T. Imam, a Hasina adviser and co-chairman of the Awami League Election Steering Committee, who accused activists in Zia's party and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami of attacking ruling party members."Every moment we are getting information about attacks on our leaders, activists and supporters by the BNP-Jamaat men. Hundreds of our campaign offices have been attacked," Imam told reporters earlier this week.