Jones County impacted by flooded areas

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Official rescue numbers have not yet been compiled in Jones County following the flash flooding, but emergency agencies were steadily rescuing stranded people during the day and night.
“We’ve never seen water like this before. Even our pond, the dam is broke,” said resident Cynthia Keyes.
Flood waters have been sporadically taking over areas in Jones County. WDAM cameras were rolling minutes after one driver was swept away off Magnolia Road. That driver made it out safe, but the truck was left until water recedes.
Residents watching the rescue said that isn’t the only driver to be rescued off Highway 84. Keyes and her husband rescued a man during the overnight hours by using their tractor.
“He got halfway through the water and everything," Keyes said. "The currents got him and took him off in the ditch. His whole truck was submerged and he was hanging on. He climbed up on the top of his truck and he was hanging on to a tree.”
Video from Sandersville depicted many flooded areas, some near Bok Homa Casino. Residents living near the Tallahala Creek also saw water rising.
The Jones County Emergency Operations Center advised residents living near the Tallahala Creek to be very cautions within the next 24 to 36 hours as that creek is expected to crest late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
As emergency agencies have responded to numerous rescues in Jones County, officials said as of now, there has only been one reported injury.
“This is the highest it’s ever been," Keyes said. "Thirty years I have lived here, it’s never gotten this high.”
Officials reminded drivers it is critical not to drive through flooded areas and if you have an emergency dial 911.
