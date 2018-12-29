JC falls to 4th-ranked Tallahassee, 78-66

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WDAM) – A 29-9 run over the end of the first half and the start of the second half put Jones College in a hole it never could climb out of as the Bobcats fell to fourth-ranked Tallahassee Community College 78-66 Friday evening in the opening day of the Tallahassee Democrat Classic.
The Bobcats (7-2) led by as many as seven points in the first half at the Bill Hebrock Eagledome.
But the Eagles (16-0) outscored Jones 22-9 over the final 7 minutes of the first half and then scored the first seven points of the second half to lead 40-27.
Tallahassee CC’s lead eventually grew to 54-33 with 10:37 left in the game before Jones trimmed the deficit down the stretch.
Sophomore guard Winceton Edwards (Oak Grove) led the Bobcats with 18 points, including five 3-pointers.
Freshman guard Kenneth Rogers (Starkville) had 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Sophomore forward Tirus Smith (Petal), a transfer from the University of Texas-El Paso, had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Freshman guard Shardarrion Allen finished the game with six points and 16 rebounds.
The Bobcats outrebounded the Eagles, 54-39, but shot just 29 percent from the floor and missed 12 of 31 free-throw attempts.
Freshman guard Jalen Dalcourt led Tallahassee with 18 points.
The Bobcats will meet Pensacola State College at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the final day of the tournament.
