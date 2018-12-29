Forrest County rivers continue to rise

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Forrest County officials raised concerns of flooding on rivers and creeks on Friday following heavy rain overnight.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker alongside Forrest County Emergency Operations Center Director Glen Moore and MEMA Executive Director Gregory Michel hosted a press conference regarding the Leaf River, Bouie River and the Black Creek.
As of 12 p.m. Friday, according to officials, the Leaf River was at 23.61 feet right above the flood stage of 22 feet. The river is expected to crest to 26.5 feet Saturday around noon.
The Bouie River has risen to 20.87 ft as of 12 p.m. Friday. The flood stage is 18 ft and is expected to crest to 22 ft by 6 a.m. Saturday morning.
The Black Creek in Brooklyn has risen to 20.27 ft as of 12 p.m. Friday, right about the flood level of 20 ft. Officials predict that creek will crest to 22 ft by midnight.
“Please make plans accordingly,” said Barker. “That may mean leaving, and we hope that’s your plan to leave and seek shelter somewhere else could be with a friend on the other side of town.”
Due to the proximity of the water, the Petal Civic Center will be open for shelter for those looking to flee from flood waters at 712 S Main Street in Petal.
Barker said residents can call 601-545-4500 if they need a ride to the shelter.
Barker and Michel with MEMA also encourages people to report any and all damages to 601-544-5911.
Michel said they will be providing additional assets starting Friday night including high-water vehicles and a swift water rescue boat team.
