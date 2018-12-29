Emergency management officials give updates on Forrest Co. rivers

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -Emergency management officials released some updates on the creeks and rivers in Forrest County Saturday. Officials raised concerns of flooding on rivers and creeks on Friday following heavy rain overnight.
A flood warning continues for the Black Creek near Brooklyn until Monday morning, according to officials. The river’s stage was at 25.1 feet Saturday morning and is expected to rise to 26 feet this evening.
The Bouie River crested to 21.59 feet Saturday morning at 1:45 a.m. and decreased to a stage of 20.32 feet.
The Leaf River in Hattiesburg crested after reaching 24.62 feet. Officials said the river should continue to fall throughout the remainder of the day.
Residents can call 601-545-4500 if they need a ride to the local shelter. MEMA also encourages people to report any damages to 601-544-5911.
