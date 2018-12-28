Tree damages home in Laurel

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - A tree fell on top of a house at 160 Springhill Road in Laurel Thursday evening.
Home owners said they were having dinner and believe a lightening strike caused the tree in their front yard to split and land on their home.
No one there was injured, but the home did have some damage to the roof and a portion of their home is without power tonight.
Right above their front door, a branch of that tree punctured a hole in the ceiling, causing a large leak in their living room.
