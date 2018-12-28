Sheriff: Richton water rescue a success

RICHTON, MS (WDAM) - Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said as many as 15 people were successfully rescued as rising waters surrounded an apartment complex in Richton on Thursday night.
Perry County Emergency Management Director Gerry Burns said first responders raced to the scene on Walnut Street after receiving several reports of people trapped in a low-lying area in the apartment complex.
Firefighters, police and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and were able to get everyone to higher ground safely, Nobles said.
According to Nobles, the residents were never in a life-threatening situation, but the rescue was made as a precaution.
Several areas in the Pine Belt will remain under a flash flood emergency until 10:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Jackson is calling the flooding conditions in these communities “potentially dangerous and life threatening.”
