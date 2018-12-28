Pitino says victory in Greece feels like Kentucky

FILE -In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Louisville head coach Rick Pitino reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Pitino has won his first game in Greece, lifting troubled Panathinaikos to a win Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, over CSKA Moscow in Europe's main competition. The victory comes two days after he arrived in Athens to take over the club. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) (David Goldman)