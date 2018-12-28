Pine Belt roads open/closed

Thursday’s record rainfall caused flash flooding throughout the WDAM-TV viewing area, with some issues remaining with roads and bridges.
- Two bridges washed out on Mississippi 528, west of Mississippi 503
- Roads/bridges clear
- Roads/bridges clear
- Lamar County Emergency Management Agency, 196 Central Industrial Blvd,, Purvis
- Northeast Lamar Volunteer Fire Department, Weathersby Drive, Hattiesburg
- Forrest County Emergency Management Agency, 4080 U.S.11, Hattiesburg
- Hattiesburg Fire Department Station #1, 810 Main St., Hattiesburg
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.