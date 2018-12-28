Pine Belt roads open/closed

A culvert near Old Alvera and Indian Hill roads is washed out, causing traffic to be diverted to Highway 63. (Photo source: Facebook/Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Tim Doherty | December 28, 2018 at 11:24 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 11:24 AM

Thursday’s record rainfall caused flash flooding throughout the WDAM-TV viewing area, with some issues remaining with roads and bridges.

Jasper County

  • Two bridges washed out on Mississippi 528, west of Mississippi 503

Forrest County

  • Roads/bridges clear

Hattiesburg

  • Roads/bridges clear

SANDBAGS AVAILABLE

Lamar County

  • Lamar County Emergency Management Agency, 196 Central Industrial Blvd,, Purvis
  • Northeast Lamar Volunteer Fire Department, Weathersby Drive, Hattiesburg  

Forrest County/Hattiesburg

  • Forrest County Emergency Management Agency, 4080 U.S.11, Hattiesburg 
  • Hattiesburg Fire Department Station #1,  810 Main St., Hattiesburg

