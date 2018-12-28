Laurel man charged with armed robbery

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Officers from the Ellisville Police Department and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Laurel man after a three-hour manhunt on Thursday.
Ellisville police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Highway 11 at the front entrance of the Ellisville State School around 12:48 p.m. The victim told officers that he had picked up a man to give him a ride to Ellisville before the man pulled out a knife and demanded money and his cell phone, according to an EPD news release.
Police said the victim turned into the Ellisville State School and left his vehicle and the man ran into the woods across from the school.
After three hours of searching, Jamario Keshun Grant was arrested on Dacetown Road, according to police.
Grant was charged with armed robbery and had his bond set at $5,000.
