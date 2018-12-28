GRAPHIC: Evidence in Kevin Spacey sexual assault case includes Snapchat video

(CNN) - The man accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual assault said he has video of the encounter.
WARNING: Story contains sexually explicit language.
Additional details from the accuser, who is not being identified, were revealed in a criminal complaint filed against the 59-year-old actor. The alleged incident happened in July 2016.
The accuser's girlfriend said when interviewed by police that she received a Snapchat video from her boyfriend showing Spacey touching the front of the accuser's pants by his crotch.
The accuser claims that after several drinks, Spacey asked sexual questions, exchanged phone numbers and tried to get him to his house. While in the packed bar, the accuser claims Spacey used his left hand and started to rub his thigh and eventually sexually assaulted him for about three minutes.
He admitted to police he told Spacey that night he was 23, not his real age of 18, according to the complaint. He said the assault happened late night, after his shift as a bus boy at Nantucket's Club Car restaurant in Massachusetts.
Spacey's arraignment in the case is set for Jan. 7 in Nantucket.
CNN reached out to Spacey's representatives for comment on the charges and the release of a video but did not receive a response. The video, titled "Let me be Frank," was posted to Spacey's verified Twitter account shortly after indecent assault and battery charges were brought by the accuser.
He doesn't directly address the charges in the video but performs as the Frank Underwood character from the Netflix show "House of Cards" he starred in for five seasons. Spacey was fired after several allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.
"You wouldn't believe the worst without evidence, would you?" he says in the video. "You wouldn't rush to judgment without facts, would you? Did you?"
Netflix had no comment.
Heather Unruh spoke on her son's behalf last year about the complaint filed against Spacey. The mother said the actor got her son drunk then attempted to touch him.
She said Spacey got her son drunk and then "made his move."
"Nothing could have prepared my son for how that sexual assault would make him feel as a man," Unruh said. "It harmed him, and it cannot be undone."
