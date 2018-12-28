Friday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - The weather in the Pine Belt has improved greatly during the last few hours. We may actually see some sun later today with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
More rain is in the forecast however for the next several days and that could add some more problems to the water that we already have. The good new is by Wednesday and Thursday of next week the rain goes away and much cooler weather arrives with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
