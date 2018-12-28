Forrest County searching for missing teen

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old teen who went missing Wednesday.
Andrew Sellers was last seen in the company of a white female in a white Toyota car on Old River Road in the Sunrise community. The 5-foot-10, 135-pound Barnes, who has blue eyes and brown hair, was wearing a maroon hoodie.
Authorities believe that Sellers could be near Louise Street and North 18th Avenue in Hattiesburg.
Any one with any information is asked to call the FCSO at (601) 544-7800.
