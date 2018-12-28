Flooding affecting U.S. 84 in Jones County

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) _ Thursday’s heavy rain still is impacting traffic routes through Jones County.
The latest development: The Bogue Homa Creek has overtaken Lower Myrick Road as well as Mississippi 84 east of Laurel, leading to the closures of both Lower Myrick Road and Mississippi 84 in those areas.
Officials are suggesting commercial traffic consider an alternate route north to Interstate 59 to Pachuta, then east on Mississippi 18 to Quitman, then south on Mississippi 45, which leads back into Waynesboro and a reconnection with U.S. 84.
Jones County emergency management agency officials said some county roads are still holding standing water while others were damaged by the heavy rain.
