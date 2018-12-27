WIC program will stay active in January despite government shutdown

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Mississippi’s federally-funded WIC program will continue to operate through January even if the government shutdown continues.
The state department of health said Thursday that WIC - which is the nutritional program for women, infants, and children - has received enough funds in fiscal year 2019 to continue its operations. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Working with other federal partners, USDA was able to secure enough money to keep Mississippi’s WIC program running despite the ongoing shutdown.
Without the money to stay open, more than 95,000 people who rely on WIC would have been without the nutritional supplements they receive each month. That includes formula for infants, food items like milk and cheese for mothers and small children, and informational resources on breastfeeding and other nutritional needs.
"With this allowance by the USDA, we can ensure WIC operations without disruptions through at least the end of January, if not even an additional few weeks in February," said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. "This gives us a little breathing room."
Dobbs said the agency will continue to monitor, assess and make plans to fund the WIC program so Mississippi mothers and children can continue to receive assistance and MSDH employees can continue to be employed.
Mississippi’s WIC program operates and maintains 95 distribution sites through the state.
