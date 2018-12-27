Walmart employees draw crowds with Christmas tunes

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - It’s nothing like a good song to get one in the holiday spirit. So, a group of employees at a Hattiesburg Walmart decided to spread some holiday cheer through song and dance on Saturday.
“We felt good that we could give people the spirit of Christmas, because some people don’t have that spirit,” said Chantra McLaurin, one of the performers. “So, we were like we’ll do something different to make everybody feel good and we actually made people feel that way in the store. It felt great.”
The performance took place at Walmart on US 49 around 2 p.m. The group sang everything from “This Christmas” to “Emmanuel” drawing spectators who may have rushed in to get last minute items for Christmas and stayed longer than expected to see the performance.
“I was surprised that they were singing,” said Allison Watts. “When I walked in, at first, I just walked back to the groceries and then I heard them and I turned around to go listen and watch. I didn’t expect that Walmart would have that for Christmas.”
Watts was so intrigued that she pulled out her cellular phone to capture the moment by going “live” on Facebook. She posted three videos of the employees singing of which has been viewed over 50, 000 times.
“The atmosphere in the store was very special,” Watts said. “We were all busy getting ready for Christmas and once the workers started singing, everybody stopped running around and just listened to the music. We all got in the Christmas spirit. People were dancing and singing along and it was like for 30 minutes everyone was just there together even though we were strangers.”
McLaurin said even though most of the employees have a singing background, the performance still required some preparation.
“We actually practiced at my house,” she said. Everybody met up and said we’re going to sing, “this, this and this.” ‘Emmanuel’ was one of the ones songs we sang in the backroom for the associates and they wanted us to do that again.”
In the video, you can see the group singing while doing the electric slide all while encouraging others to join in on the fun. McLaurin says customers can look forward to more performances from the ensemble in the future.
