USM baseball renovating locker room

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) – After 17 years of service, the University of Southern Mississippi baseball locker room is getting a facelift.
“We are very excited about the renovation and update of our locker room,” USM baseball coach Scott Berry said in a statement. “When we opened it in 2001, it was a very nice facility but this renovation gives us an opportunity to update it and make it an even nicer facility that our student-athletes can enjoy.”
The project is in the first phase of the renovation process which includes the initial demolition of tearing down all existing structures within the locker room.
The entire project is scheduled to be completed before the team reports back to campus for the spring semester on Jan. 15, 2019.
“The facility will include a total renovation of the aesthetics of the new lockers being built, enhancements in the appearance of the ceiling and a few electronic upgrades,” Berry said. “It is going to be very efficient for our present student-athletes and those to come.”
The renovation will increase the number of lockers in the facility from 37 to 40 and will provide the Golden Eagles with another top-notch recruiting tool in addition to the state-of-the-art baseball weight facility.
The lockers are being produced by Dains Custom Athletic Lockers with a new overhead logo to be done by Mitchell Signs of Meridian. which also provided the overhead sign in the football locker room.
Multiple naming opportunities for the new facility are still available, including:
- Coaching Staff Office Suite - $75,000
- Player’s Lounge - $50,000
- Umpire’s Locker Room - $10,000
- Individual Locker Sponsorship - $1,000
For more information, call Lee Applewhite, USM director of athletic development at (601) 266-5299.-
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.