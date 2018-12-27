Thursday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - The severe weather threat continues for the entire Pine Belt through tonight. There appears to be a lull in the action for the next few hours, but showers and thunderstorms will begin to move into the area later today.
A Flash Flood Watch remains for the area through 6 AM Friday. We expect the worst weather to occur this afternoon into the evening. There is the possibility of a few tornadoes and heavy rain is likely. Please make sure you have your weather radios on through tonight.
We will to update this throughout the day as necessary.
