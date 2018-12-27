Saints prepare for postseason run with homefield advantage

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WLOX) - As the Saints prepare for their postseason run, their loyal fans here in South Mississippi won’t have to travel very far to take in all the action.
The Saints have clinched the number one seed in the NFC - and the homefield advantage throughout the playoffs that comes with it - just twice in franchise history: this year, with a nail-biting victory over Pittsburgh and back in 2009, when they went on to win the Super Bowl. It was the Saints' lone Super Bowl appearance and championship, made possibly by two huge home victories over Arizona and Minnesota.
Since 2000, the Saints are a perfect 6-0 in playoff games played inside the Superdome, and just 1-6 on the road. That's great news for this year's squad and for their loyal fans looking to attend the games.
"It's significant," said Saints head coach Sean Payton. "When you play these games, as important as they become, having your crowd effects the communication. I thought we got pretty loud this past game and I think we'll get louder this postseason."
But before all this playoff talk can really begin, the Saints wrap up their regular season this Sunday at home against Carolina.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.