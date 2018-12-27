Ronaldo speaks out on racism after chants aimed at Koulibaly

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 file photo, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly leaves the pitch after receiving a red card from the referee during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Napoli, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Cristiano Ronaldo has come to the defense of Kalidou Koulibaly after the Napoli defender was the target of racist chants during a match at Inter Milan. Next to a photo of him being marked by Koulibaly during a match earlier this season, Ronaldo writes on Instagram, "In the world and in football there always needs to be education and respect. No to racism and to any sort of insult and discrimination!!!". (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) (Luca Bruno)