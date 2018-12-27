OneEarOut aims to get people tuned into life

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - #OneEarOut --- three words with an important meaning and a message one parent wants everyone to hear.
“We just ask people to have one ear out when they are out and about and then tune into life and that might save your life,” said Mark Neitro, founder of #OneEarOut.
Neitro lost his daughter, Amanda, in 2016 after a train hit her while she was walking on the railroad tracks to work wearing noise-cancelling headphones.
“... Months after that and all the grieving and stuff, I decided I wanted to do something to help raise awareness for distracted headphone use," he said.
Similar to Amanda, a 16-year-old boy wearing headphones on his way to work was struck and killed by an Amtrak train on Dec. 5 in Hattiesburg. His family told WDAM that “he was so excited about his first job and refused to be late.” City officials say the area in which he was traveling usually sees a lot of people come through it.
“It’s a lot of foot traffic through here whether people are homeless or not,” said Kim Townsend, City of Hattiesburg homeless coordinator.
Townsend says they explain the dangers of walking in the area of railroads despite signs warning people not to.
“We try to give that information to people… anything about being on the streets or any kind of dangers to them--- we try to share that information with them,” she said.
But, after the tragic death of the teen, Townsend says the city may consider other alternatives like walking trails to keep pedestrians off the tracks.
“I think that’s just something we’re going to have to consider since this happened," Townsend said.
According to Neitro, over 50 people have died from distracted headphone use related to trains. Therefore, he continues to stress the importance of rail safety.
“I think education is a big part for us to educate our kids and adults about being safe around trains and also tuning into life around them,” Neitro said.
Others have joined in to raise awareness about the cause by sharing selfies of them out while having #OneEarOut . See pictures here.
