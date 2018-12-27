Man wanted for questioning in missing woman investigation

Man wanted for questioning in missing woman investigation
Police need the public’s help locating 29-year-old Timothy Evans, of Laurel. (Photo source: HPD)
December 27, 2018 at 2:28 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 2:38 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are searching for a Laurel man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of 25-year-old Falisa Carter.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said police need the public’s help locating 29-year-old Timothy Evans.

Carter was last seen on Nov. 25 around 11 p.m. at her home on West 7th Street in Hattiesburg.

Falisa Carter was last seen on Nov. 25 around 11 p.m. at her residence on West 7th Street, according to police. (Photo source: Tiffany Smith)
Falisa Carter was last seen on Nov. 25 around 11 p.m. at her residence on West 7th Street, according to police. (Photo source: Tiffany Smith)

Police charged Carter’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Demarcus McGruder, with kidnapping on Dec. 4 in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding the location of Evans, you are asked to contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.