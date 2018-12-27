Man wanted for questioning in missing woman investigation

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are searching for a Laurel man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of 25-year-old Falisa Carter.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said police need the public’s help locating 29-year-old Timothy Evans.
Carter was last seen on Nov. 25 around 11 p.m. at her home on West 7th Street in Hattiesburg.
Police charged Carter’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Demarcus McGruder, with kidnapping on Dec. 4 in the ongoing investigation.
If you have any information regarding the location of Evans, you are asked to contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
