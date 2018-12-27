LIST: Roads flooding in Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Several roads are flooding as the rain continues in the Pine Belt. Drivers are urged to use caution on the roads and avoid flooded roads.
Hattiesburg
- 39th and Hardy Street: Water across the roadway, Hattiesburg police urge drivers to use caution in the area.
- 16th and Hardy Street: Water rising in the road, drivers urged to use caution in the area. Slow down and don’t drive through flooded areas.
- Hardy Street at 16th and 17th: Water across the roadway. Police urge drivers to use caution in the area.
- Highway 49 and West 7th Street: Water across the roadway. Police urge drivers to use caution in the area.
- West Pine to Broadway to Timothy Lane: Water across the roadway. Police urge drivers to avoid the area.
- Hardy Street near 39th: Traffic is down to one lane as police are blocking the roadway due to flash flooding.
- East Pine and Mobile: Water across the roadway. Police urge drivers to use caution in the area.
- Highway 49 and Broadway Drive: Police units are attempting to slow traffic in the are as water is crossing the roadway. Police urge drivers to slow down in the area or avoid it if possible.
- Highway 49 northbound near Fourth Street bridge has been shutdown. Police are on scene diverting traffic to Service Drive due to flood waters.
- Edwards Street: Flash flooding has been reported in multiple locations along the street. Police urge drivers to use caution in the area.
- Park Avenue: Water across the roadway. Police urge drivers to use caution in the area.
- 300 block of South 11th Avenue: Water across the roadway. Police urge drivers to avoid the area.
- Highway 49 and Old MS 42: Officers at scene slowing traffic as flooding covers the roadway.
Petal
- Wilson Street: Flash flooding has been reported in the area.
