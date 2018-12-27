LIST: Roads flooding in Pine Belt

Highway 49 northbound near Fourth Street bridge has been shutdown. Police are on scene diverting traffic to Service Drive due to flood waters. (Photo source: HPD)
December 27, 2018 at 3:59 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 4:00 PM

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Several roads are flooding as the rain continues in the Pine Belt. Drivers are urged to use caution on the roads and avoid flooded roads.

Hattiesburg

  • 39th and Hardy Street: Water across the roadway, Hattiesburg police urge drivers to use caution in the area. 
  • 16th and Hardy Street: Water rising in the road, drivers urged to use caution in the area. Slow down and don’t drive through flooded areas. 
  • Hardy Street at 16th and 17th: Water across the roadway. Police urge drivers to use caution in the area. 
  • Highway 49 and West 7th Street: Water across the roadway. Police urge drivers to use caution in the area. 
  • West Pine to Broadway to Timothy Lane: Water across the roadway. Police urge drivers to avoid the area. 
  • Hardy Street near 39th: Traffic is down to one lane as police are blocking the roadway due to flash flooding. 
  • East Pine and Mobile: Water across the roadway. Police urge drivers to use caution in the area. 
  • Highway 49 and Broadway Drive: Police units are attempting to slow traffic in the are as water is crossing the roadway. Police urge drivers to slow down in the area or avoid it if possible. 
  • Highway 49 northbound near Fourth Street bridge has been shutdown. Police are on scene diverting traffic to Service Drive due to flood waters. 
  • Edwards Street: Flash flooding has been reported in multiple locations along the street. Police urge drivers to use caution in the area. 
  • Park Avenue: Water across the roadway. Police urge drivers to use caution in the area. 
  • 300 block of South 11th Avenue: Water across the roadway. Police urge drivers to avoid the area. 
  • Highway 49 and Old MS 42: Officers at scene slowing traffic as flooding covers the roadway. 

Petal

  • Wilson Street: Flash flooding has been reported in the area. 

