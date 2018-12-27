Gold medalist Bowie honored with highway sign

SANDHILL, MS (WLBT) - Tori Bowie has left her mark on the world, and also her hometown.
“The fastest woman in the world” was honored Wednesday with the unveiling of a sign in her hometown of Sandhill. The sign, located on the exit ramp for Highway 43 off of Highway 25 North in Rankin County, reads “Welcome to the Community of Sandhill, Home of Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie".
Bowie won Olympic Gold in the 4x100 meter women’s relay in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Bowie won two other medals in the Rio games: silver in the 100 meter dash and bronze in the 200 meter dash.
