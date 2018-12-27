George County EMA: Railroad car leaking anhydrous ammonia

GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Emergency officials, law enforcement, and fire services are responding to a chemical leak in rural George County.
According to emergency management officials, a single railroad car is leaking anhydrous ammonia near Weeks Road. Sheriff Keith Havard tells WLOX authorities are focusing on the area between Evanston and Weeks roads on Highway 613. People in that area are advised not to run their air conditioners or go outside. EMA officials say roads are also shut down in that area.
Authorities in George County say there is a definite odor of the gas but it’s not clear yet what caused the leak. EMA officials said there was no collision and that it is a single rail car. No injuries have been reported.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anhydrous ammonia is a colorless gas with pungent, suffocating fumes that is often used as an agricultural fertilizer and industrial refrigerant. It is very dangerous if not handled properly and can be life-threatening.
Signs of anhydrous ammonia exposure include: eye, nose, and throat irritation, breathing difficulty, wheezing or chest pain, pulmonary edema, pink frothy sputum, burns, blisters and frostbite.
