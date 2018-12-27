Flash flood emergency issued for several Pine Belt communities

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood emergency for several Pine Belt communities, including Hattiesburg, Petal, Purvis, Sumrall and Columbia, until 10:30 p.m.
NWS Jackson is calling the ongoing flooding conditions “potentially dangerous and life threatening.” The agency says widespread flash flooding is likely for these areas through Friday morning.
“Multiple rounds of rain with high rainfall rates (efficient rainfall production) and thus rain totals piling up quickly,” Chad Entremont, Science and Operations Officer at NWS Jackson, said. “Much of the area in south and southeast Mississippi has seen two to three inches (of rain) and there’s potential for another two to four inches.”
“Part of south and southeast Mississippi may see up to 7 inches of rain," Entremont said. “This could cause significant flooding issues for some locations.” The National Weather Service in Mobile, AL has issued a flood warning for the Chickasawhay River in Greene County.
A flash flood watch remains in effect until Friday morning for the entire area. The rain will be with us overnight and into Friday morning. It will be heavy - very heavy - at times. Lightning and gusty wind will also accompany the rain at times. It will be a pretty raw, gnarly weather night in the Pine Belt.
"We are forecasting four to six inches of rain across southeast Mississippi with locally higher totals possible," Jason Beamon, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the NWS Mobile, said. "The heavy rain will shift east of Mississippi by early Friday morning (likely by sunrise). However, we are looking at rain chances continuing through the next several days, likely through New Year’s Day."
Rain totals tonight could exceed six inches in some places, and flash flood warnings are likely going to be issued for multiple counties in the Pine Belt through the evening.
If a flash flood warning is issued for your location, please take a survey of your surroundings and make the decision to leave the area if warranted. River flooding isn't as likely tonight as localized urban and street flooding.
"Never drive across a flooded road,” Beamon said. “You never know how deep the water is or if the road is damaged, especially at night. As we always say, ‘Turn around, don’t drown.’ We always greatly appreciate reports. The public is welcome to send us those reports on Twitter @NWSMobile or they can call us directly at 1-800-284-9059.”
