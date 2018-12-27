First Alert: The latest on Thursday’s severe weather threat

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The WDAM First Alert Weather Team continues to track a line of storms that have the potential to bring severe weather to the Pine Belt area Thursday afternoon.
Tornado watches have already been issued in Lamar, Marion, Jefferson Davis and Covington counties.
The squall line is slowly moving east from Louisiana to Mississippi. The first strong storms could reach the WDAM viewing area as soon as 1 p.m. and into the Interstate 59 corridor by 2 p.m.
The Storm Prediction Center upgraded the risk for severe weather to a “slight” chance on Wednesday. The SPC increased the tornado risk to 5 percent for some South Mississippi counties.
The WDAM First Alert Weather Team says heavy rain and flash flooding should be the main concerns with this storm system, as it’s expected to bog down over our area. But, the chance for an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.