Charges against former CPA refined

The indictment’s first count charged that Nicholson and JL “would and did falsify and classify personal expenses paid from the funds of JLPA as business expenses in the books and ledgers of JLPA;” that the two “would and did prepare false individual and corporate income tax returns and “would and did perform acts and make statements to hide and conceal and cause to be hidden and concealed the purpose of the conspiracy and acts committed in (the conspiracy’s) furtherance …”