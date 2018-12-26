Wednesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - The day will start off with areas of dense fog followed by decreasing clouds later in the morning. Then clouds will increase late today.
Highs will be in the upper 80s. For tonight showers will become likely, especially after midnight. Chance for rain is 70%. The lows tonight will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s. For Thursday, showers and possible thunderstorms will be likely. Some of the storms could be severe. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Thursday afternoon and evening.
Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain is expected every day through next Tuesday. Cooler weather arrives Sunday into New Years Day.
Almanac: Hi: 70-Lo: 37: Rain: 0.00”
