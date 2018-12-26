$5,000 reward offered for info on suspicious Marion Co. house fire

MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The State Fire Marshal is investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a home in Marion County over the weekend.
The fire was extinguished around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Morgan Town Road in Foxworth, according to officials from the Fire Marshal’s office.
Both Foxworth and Columbia fire departments responded to the fire.
Officials said no one was inside the home when the fire started.
The Fire Marshal’s office is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.
If you have any information regarding the suspicious house fire, call the State Fire Marshal’s office in Jackson at 601-359-1061.
