Missing Pearl duo found safe by Scooba police

They were last seen around the Pearl Fire Station in Rankin County

Scooba police find missing Pearl duo; Source: Chief Steven Jackson Twitter
By Josh Carter | December 25, 2018 at 8:33 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 8:45 AM

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for two Pearl, Mississippi natives Christmas Eve.

They were found safely, according to the Pearl Police Dept. Facebook.

Chief Steven Jackson posted on Twitter that the Scooba Police Department located the duo in Kemper County.

Fifty-six-year-old Jeffrey B. Sandlin and seventy-nine-year-old Patsy Sadlin went missing around 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the vicinity of the Pearl Fire Station.

Jeffrey Sandlin (Source: Therese Apel)
Patsy Sandlin (Source: Therese Apel)
Jeffrey Sandlin is a white male, 5′11 tall, weighing 120 pounds. Jeffrey has gray hair and blue eyes.

Patsy Sandlin is a white female, 5′4 tall, also weighing 120 pounds. Patsy has short, curly gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve maroon shirt and blue jeans.

Family of Patsy and Jeffrey say both suffer from a medical condition that may impair their judgement.

Patsy Sandlin (Source: Mississippi Department of Public Safety)
Jeffrey Sandlin (Source: Mississippi Department of Public Safety)
They have been found safely.

