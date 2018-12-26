Missing Pearl duo found safe by Scooba police

PEARL, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for two Pearl, Mississippi natives Christmas Eve.
They were found safely, according to the Pearl Police Dept. Facebook.
Chief Steven Jackson posted on Twitter that the Scooba Police Department located the duo in Kemper County.
Fifty-six-year-old Jeffrey B. Sandlin and seventy-nine-year-old Patsy Sadlin went missing around 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the vicinity of the Pearl Fire Station.
Jeffrey Sandlin is a white male, 5′11 tall, weighing 120 pounds. Jeffrey has gray hair and blue eyes.
Patsy Sandlin is a white female, 5′4 tall, also weighing 120 pounds. Patsy has short, curly gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve maroon shirt and blue jeans.
Family of Patsy and Jeffrey say both suffer from a medical condition that may impair their judgement.
