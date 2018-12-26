MBI issues Silver Alert for man and woman with medical conditions

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 56-year-old Jeffrey B. Sandlin and 79-year-old Patsy Sandlin of Pearl, Rankin County, Mississippi Christmas night.
Family members say both Jeffrey and Patsy suffer from a medical condition that may impair their judgment.
Jeffrey is described as a 5′11″ white man, weighing 120 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. Patsy is described as a 5′4″ white woman, weighing 120 pounds with short, curly gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve maroon shirt and blue jeans.
Both were last seen together on December 24, 2018 around 6 p.m. around the Pearl Fire Station in Rankin County. They are believed to be in a 2003 Ford Sport Trac truck with the tag number reading RC6725.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jeffrey and Patsy Sandlin contact Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.
