First Alert: ‘Slight risk’ for severe weather Thursday

Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries on standby. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you should leave your home and where you should go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.