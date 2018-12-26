FBI concerned by money mules roped into fraud schemes

It was a fraud scam that targeted companies in Connecticut and elsewhere in the United States and that resulted this month in a 45-month prison sentence for one of the culprits. The case is part of a seemingly endless cycle of money laundering schemes that law enforcement officials say they're scrambling to slow through a combination of prosecution and public awareness. Beyond the run-of-the-mill plots, officials say, is a particularly concerning trend involving "money mules" — people who, unwittingly or not, use their own bank accounts to move money for criminals for purposes they think are legitimate or even noble.