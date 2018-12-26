AAA: Mississippi has 5th lowest gas prices in the country

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - The holidays mark the busiest travel times of the year. According to the American Automobile Association, nearly 113 million Americans were expected to travel this holiday season.
As people load up their cars to make their holiday rounds, one major question mark is always the fuel bill. In Mississippi, the decision to top-off at the pump is easier than in some other states.
According to AAA, Mississippi has the fifth lowest gas prices in the country, averaging about $1.973 a gallon.
Missouri is the cheapest with prices averaging $1.879 a gallon. You’ll pay the most at the pump in Hawaii, where the average gas price is $3.422.
AAA says a global surplus of crude oil has pushed gasoline prices to the lowest levels of the year.
While Mississippians certainly enjoy the cheaper gas prices, many look for ways to increase fuel efficiency for even more savings. Click here for a full list of gas-saving tips from AAA.
