SC girl reaches out to NORAD to track Santa, speaks to President Trump

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - It’s not every day you make a phone call and get patched into the White House.
That’s exactly what happened to 7-year-old Collman Lloyd on Christmas Eve. The Lexington girl dialed up NORAD to see where Santa was before heading off to bed. To her surprise, she got a chance to speak to President Donald Trump.
The two had a brief conversation about Collman’s Christmas plans and the man she was initially tracking, Santa Claus.
“Do you believe in Santa?” President Trump asked.
“Yes sir,” she said.
“Because at 7, that’s marginal, right?” President Trump responded.
“Yes sir,” she replied.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spoke to several children on Monday night who were hoping to track down Santa Claus before heading off to bed.
NORAD has made it a holiday tradition to track Santa’s movements on Christmas Eve to help children figure out exactly where he is.
