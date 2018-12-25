Post-holiday recycling programs kick off Wednesday in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - In the days following Dec. 25, seeing streets lined with empty gift boxes and unwanted Christmas trees is common. Every year, the City of Hattiesburg offers an environmentally friendly way for you to dispose of your post-holiday rubbish.
This Wednesday, the city will kick off its Stuff A Truck Recycling Event at Kamper Park.
The three-day event will give everyone a chance to get rid of any paper, plastic, cardboard, food/beverage cans or living Christmas trees headed to the trash after the holiday festivities wrap up.
Residents can drop off any of the above items at Kamper Park from 7 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The following items will not be accepted:
- Glass (of any kind)
- Motor oil
- Tires
- Food or liquid
- Plastic bags
- Clothing or linens
- Big items like wood, plastic, furniture or metal
In addition to the trash recycling event, the city will also launch its annual Christmas tree recycling program on Wednesday.
Live, unflocked trees can be dropped off at the following locations from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Thursday, Feb. 28:
- Duncan Lake on James Street
- Cameron Field at Kamper Park
- Fire Station #8 on Lamar Boulevard (near Petro Nissan)
- Highland Cemetery behind the office on W 7th Street
After the trees are dropped off, they will be chipped into mulch, which will then be available to the public at Highland Cemetery. The mulch will be available at no cost on a first come, first served basis.
