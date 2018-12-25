PINE BELT HOSPITALS WELCOME CHRISTMAS BABIES

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Desiree Henderson and Bryceston Barard spent their Christmas morning holding an unwrapped gift--- their newborn. Bryleigh Barard was born just before 2 a.m. at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
“Well, I was kind of excited that (she) was going to be the Christmas Eve or Christmas baby," Henderson said. “So, it was a little bit of excitement.”
Henderson says she was admitted into the hospital on Christmas Eve after being in pain for an extended amount of time.
“Well, I had been having contractions all night and during the day," she said. “My due date wasn’t until Jan. 7., but I was going to get induced on Jan. 2. But, that’s what brought me in. I was having contractions and hurting real bad.”
After doctors told Henderson they would keep her overnight, she says she felt like it was a possibility that her baby would soon be in her arms.
“I made it here at 2 (p.m.) and they started checking me and they decided to keep me,” she said. “So, they put us in a room around 4:30 (p.m.) and they broke my water about 5 (p.m.)”
She was in labor eight hours before she gave birth to Bryleigh, who would make her already duo of girls a trio.
The couple came up with their daughter’s name collectively with Bryceston being the inspiration behind it.
“His name is Bryceston, so I just kind of wanted something similar to his name and we came up with Bryleigh," Henderson said.
Although, this isn’t the couple’s first baby, it is the first time they’ve had a child born on a holiday.
“She’s (going) to be a champ,” said Bryceston Barad smiling. “She’s the truth.”
On the other side of town in Jones County, two mothers brought in the holidays with a special gift of their own at South Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
Tremetricia Roberts gave birth to Justice Everett after 3 a.m. while Summer Aultman welcomed Brinley Cooley just before 2 a.m.
