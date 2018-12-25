Mississippians hope to win Mega Millions Jackpot on Christmas Day

DELTA, LA (WLBT) - People across the country are buying lottery tickets in hopes of winning the Mega Millions Christmas Day $321,000,000 prize.
Several Mississippians traveled to Delta, Louisiana to try their luck.
"I bought five dollars [worth]. Normally, I spend over twenty-five dollars or fifty dollars, but I already came here yesterday,” said a Vicksburg resident who had already bought her tickets.
Mississippi doesn’t have a lottery, but it’s expected to come to the Magnolia State soon. Earlier this year, lawmakers passed legislation to create a state lottery. It could be up and running by mid-2019. Mega Millions' hopefuls from Mississippi said it would be a good thing.
“I think it’s going to help," said a resident of Jackson. "It really needs the help to fix those roads and bridges.”
“It will pay for schools and bridges and infrastructure work, so I think it would be a good idea,” added another from Vicksburg.
The odds of winning are slim, but many are already dreaming about what they’d do with the money.
“Set aside for my grandchildren’s college. And take a few vacations,” said one lottery hopeful.
“We were recent winners of $10,000, like, two months ago here. So we basically helped the kids who didn’t have anything in the neighborhood,” said a Vicksburg resident.
Again, the drawing for the Mega Millions Jackpot is Christmas Night.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.