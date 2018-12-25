George County mourns loss of a fire chief

GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Bobby Dunnaway was doing what he always did. He was protecting people in George County. On Sunday night, protecting the community meant putting out a car fire.
It was 8:20 p.m. The burning car was on Highway 612, about two miles west of the Howell fire station. Chief Dunnaway responded to the scene. While working to extinguish the fire, something went wrong. George County’s sheriff says Dunnaway suffered some sort of medical emergency. The chief collapsed, and later died.
Chief Dunnaway was the long time chief of the Howell Volunteer Fire Department. His station house protects George County residents who live near Highway 612 and Howell Tanner Chapel Road near the Mississippi/Alabama line.
Facebook posts on the Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association page send prayers to Chief Dunnaway’s family, and his fire team. WLOX.com is working to learn more information about the chief and his service to the George County community.
