Suspect sought in ‘grinchy’ kind of theft

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ Well, just Bah! Humbug!
The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the thief in a recent petty larceny.
HPD was called to South 27th Avenue Package Store Thursday evening, where surveillance video showed a customer at the register snatch a coin collection jar earmarked for Hub City Humane Society off the counter and slip it under his shirt when the clerk’s back was turned.
The business owners were not sure how much money was taken during the crime which took place just before 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Any one with any information is asked to call (601) 544-7000.
