Suspect sought in ‘grinchy’ kind of theft
Surveillance video of suspect wanted in connection of the theft of a collection coin jar designated for donation to the Hub City Humane Society.
By Tim Doherty | December 24, 2018 at 5:55 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 5:54 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ Well, just Bah! Humbug!

The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the thief in a recent petty larceny.

HPD was called to South 27th Avenue Package Store Thursday evening, where surveillance video showed a customer at the register snatch a coin collection jar earmarked for Hub City Humane Society off the counter and slip it under his shirt when the clerk’s back was turned.

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man in blue, who can be seen on a surveillance tape taking a donation coin jar from the counter at South 27th Avenue Package Store Thursday.
The business owners were not sure how much money was taken during the crime which took place just before 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Any one with any information is asked to call (601) 544-7000.

