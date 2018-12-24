Saints clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with win over the Steelers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will not leave New Orleans this postseason after clinching home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win over the Steelers, 31-28. With the win, the Saints also receive a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Michael Thomas scored the game-winner on a 2-yard touchdown reception from Drew Brees. Thomas racked up a 109 yards receiving for the Black and Gold.
The Thomas touchdown was setup by a very questionable fake punt by the Steelers. On 4th-and-5, in their own territory, Pittsburgh went for the fake and was stopped.
The Saints (13-2) tied a franchise record with 13 wins in the regular season. The Saints can break that mark next week against the Panthers.
Drew Brees was 27-of-39 passing, for 326 yards and a touchdown. On the other sideline, Ben Roethlisberger threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns. Antonio Brown racked up a 185 yards and two touchdowns.
Mark Ingram started the scoring off for the Black and Gold with a 1-yard touchdown run. Ingram broke Deuce McAllister’s franchise record for career rushing TD’s, registering his 50th for the club. A pass interference call on Joe Haden setup the score, giving the Saints a 7-3 advantage.
Kamara scored on touchdown runs of eight and 1-yard out for the Black and Gold. The second-year running back accounted for 105 yards in the game.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.