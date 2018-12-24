NFL ICYMI: Baker gets a win, and sends his best to Hue

NOT BAD FOR A BACKUP: Last season, Nick Foles replaced the injured Carson Wentz and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title. This season, Foles replaced the injured Wentz and set a franchise record. The backup's 471 yards passing were the most in the Eagles' 86-year history. He led the Eagles on a 72-yard drive for a field goal with no time left that gave the Eagles a 32-30 win over the Texans and kept them in the playoff hunt. Among those pumped about the performance: the Patriots , who got beaten by Foles in the Super Bowl last season. Houston's loss puts New England in position to capture a first-round bye.