Monday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Merry Christmas Eve. everyone! It’s a cool start across the Pine Belt with temps in the low 40s this morning. Skies will be sunny today across the area with highs in the low 60s. Temps this evening will fall into the 50s with overnight lows bottoming out in the mid 40s as Santa moves through the Pine Belt.
Christmas Day will be partly cloudy with highs back into the low 60s.
Clouds will move in on Wednesday, which could bring a few showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s. A front will move though on Thursday and Friday, which will give us good chances of rain. Rain could be heavy at times and we’ll have to watch Thursday closely for the possibility of a few strong storms.
